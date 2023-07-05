Three critical priorities for ALL RVers

There are so many things to learn, remember, and do when owning an RV. Add to that the fact that RVs take many shapes and styles, from fifth wheels to travel trailers to Class A’s and truck campers. You might wonder, how can the same three critical priorities apply to all RVers? But it’s true! Read on to learn about them.

Regular RV maintenance

Maintaining your RV is crucial for its longevity as well as your safety on the road. No matter what kind of RV you have, if you neglect regular maintenance on your rig, you can expect breakdowns, accidents, and costly repairs. Some key areas to focus on include checking the engine, brakes, lights, AC/heating, propane, and all other essential systems. Make sure to follow the manufacturer’s recommended maintenance schedule and address any issues promptly.

(Hint: If you need an owner’s manual, check online. We bought our current rig from a private individual who no longer had the owner’s manual. I found our manual by searching online for our fifth wheel’s make, year, and model. It may also benefit you to join an online blog or group dedicated to your particular make/model RV. That way you can learn from others, as well.)

By staying proactive with maintenance, you’ll reduce the risk of unexpected breakdowns and ensure a smoother journey.

Know and maintain correct weight limits

Exceeding your RV’s weight limit can have serious consequences. Overloading your RV not only puts excessive strain on the vehicle and hitch but also affects handling and stability. Overloading increases the risk of tire blowouts, suspension failure, and difficulty in braking or maneuvering. Know and maintain your RV’s weight limits, including the Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) and the specific limits for each axle.

Regularly weigh your RV to ensure you stay within the specified limits. Additionally, distribute the weight inside your RV properly, keeping the load balanced and centered for better stability and control.

(Hint: We weigh our rig at the local truck stop. It has certified weight scales and helpful personnel.)

Tire pressure and temperature

Keeping proper tire pressure and monitoring your RV’s tire temperature will also help to keep you safe. Properly inflated tires are less prone to blowouts and will provide better traction, stability, and handling. Not only will you be safer, but keeping tires at the correct pressure will also help your tires last longer and give you better fuel efficiency.

A tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is essential. Your safety and the safety of others on the road makes the TPSM cost well worth it.

(Hint: We have the EezTire TPMS, available here. We also follow RV Travel’s tire specialist, Roger Marble, for his excellent advice.)

By addressing these three critical priorities, you can enjoy your travels that much more and enjoy your RV for years to come.

#FT59