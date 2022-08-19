Thursday, August 18, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeAsk DaveQuick RV Tech Tips
Ask DaveQuick RV Tech Tips

Quick RV Tech Tip: Furnace runs too long. What’s the problem?

By Dave Solberg
0

Dear Dave,
Our furnace runs longer than it should. If it’s an air filter, where is it? — Joy H.

Dear Joy,
The furnace operation is controlled by the thermostat, which monitors the temperature and creates a closed condition that supplies the furnace control board with 12-volt power. If you set the temperature at 70 degrees, once the inside temp drops below that temperature +/- 5 degrees, it sends 12-volt power to the module board and the motor/fan starts until it raises the sail switch and then the gas valve opens and it lights the burner assembly. When the temperature gets to 70 +/- 2 degrees it shuts off.

I would suggest getting a thermometer and verifying what the temperature is at the thermostat. This will tell you if the furnace is actually performing as designed or really is running too long.

##RVDT1930

Previous articleWhy coyotes pose a threat to your pet in campgrounds
Next articleAsk Dave: Our RV’s entry door is not flush with the frame. How can I fix it?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the RVtravel Newsletter

Your information will *never* be shared or sold to a 3rd party.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.