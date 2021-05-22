What if RVers could make suggestions directly to the industry? What would you say?

By Gail Marsh

I’ve just been thinking … What if actual RVers could make suggestions directly to the RV industry, its manufacturers, and/or designers? I know what I’d suggest! It would be all about doors, and my letter would read something like this:

Dear RVIA,

Please design a latch mechanism for RV entry/exit doors that doesn’t require a person to slam the door in order to securely close it. I have yet to find a way to quietly close our RV door. The necessary slamming often disturbs other family members who prefer “sleeping in” when camping out.

And while you’re at it, could you take a look at the closures on RV cabinet doors? I don’t understand how the cabinet doors seem to open easily when our RV is moving down the road but require a real hard tug when I need to open that same cabinet when parked. What gives?

Sincerely,

Gail (an actual RVer)

How about you? If you could communicate directly with industry leaders (designers and engineers), what would you suggest for RV improvements? If we’re lucky, maybe someone in RVIA will read and consider implementing our suggestions.

