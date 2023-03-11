Have you been denied an RV insurance claim?

Lately the topic of RV insurance has been at the forefront of our RVtravel.com staff meetings. That’s because we are hearing tales, not surprisingly, of insurance companies using every possible way to deny coverage.

Oftentimes this is the RVer’s fault for not disclosing their full-time RVing status to their insurance company. Other times it’s the insurance company looking for a legal loophole. We heard of an RVer with a YouTube channel being denied coverage because the insurance company determined his RV was being used for “commercial purposes.” Just posting the videos, which he had monetized, meant he was conducting a business. So his $10,000 claim to replace his stolen possessions was denied.

With insurance being a for-profit business, it’s not surprising that insurance companies will look for any possible way to deny a claim.

Have you had an RV insurance claim unexpectedly denied? Please share what happened. We’ll do a follow-up article with a compilation of the most compelling answers next week. If you have been denied a claim for the reasons cited here, please let us know if we can contact you to learn more.

