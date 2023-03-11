Friday, March 10, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

Have you been denied an RV insurance claim?

By Cheri Sicard
0
RV insurance claim

Lately the topic of RV insurance has been at the forefront of our RVtravel.com staff meetings. That’s because we are hearing tales, not surprisingly, of insurance companies using every possible way to deny coverage.

Oftentimes this is the RVer’s fault for not disclosing their full-time RVing status to their insurance company. Other times it’s the insurance company looking for a legal loophole. We heard of an RVer with a YouTube channel being denied coverage because the insurance company determined his RV was being used for “commercial purposes.” Just posting the videos, which he had monetized, meant he was conducting a business. So his $10,000 claim to replace his stolen possessions was denied.

With insurance being a for-profit business, it’s not surprising that insurance companies will look for any possible way to deny a claim.

Have you had an RV insurance claim unexpectedly denied? Please share what happened. We’ll do a follow-up article with a compilation of the most compelling answers next week. If you have been denied a claim for the reasons cited here, please let us know if we can contact you to learn more.

To participate, please fill out the form below. (DO NOT ANSWER IN THE COMMENTS ON THIS PAGE.) Please try to keep answers as brief as possible, less than 100 words is ideal. Thank you.

(*Comments might be edited for grammar and brevity.)

##RVT1095

Previous article
Starlink News: An exciting update for RVers

Comments

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE