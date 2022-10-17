Help desk: Air shock advice wanted

Message from our editor:

Our small staff is challenged every day to answer all the email we receive from readers seeking advice. Alas, we always come up short — not enough hours in the day (someone must invent a way to add another 10 hours to every day).

So we’ll start posting some of your questions here and ask readers to weigh in with their advice in the comments below. Here’s a question that arrived today from reader Harry Rithman, Jr, who owns a 2019 Forest River Forester 3271sf motorhome.

Dear RV Travel,

How do you adjust the air pressure on the air shocks? My dealer says they can’t adjust them but my manual says you can add air to make them stiffer or let air out so the unit will ride softer.

EDITOR: Can you help Harry? If so, please leave a comment below.