Spooktacular Halloween camping: BOOk your space before it’s gone!

Fall is coming with its crisp days, colorful leaves and relief from the sweltering summer heat. The changing of the season is celebrated across the country with fall festivals and Halloween events. As RVers with children and now grandchildren, we always look forward to Halloween camping. For our family it also used to mark the bittersweet last camping weekend of the year.

This year, despite the ongoing threat of COVID-19, there are many Halloween events planned across the country.

Jellystone Park. Warrens, Wisconsin

One of our all-time favorites has been at the Jellystone Park in Warrens, Wisconsin. Held four weekends in fall, their Halloween events have been the much-anticipated camping weekend for our kids. There is site decorating, costume contests, fall games, live music, dances and the ever-popular trick-or-treating from site to site. Starting in summer, the kids were already planning their costumes.

Held September 10-12 and 17-19, October 1-3 and 8-10. Check with the park for updates on COVID precautions and activities.

For more information call 608-892-8867 or visit their website.

There are many locations and Halloween events at other Jellystone Parks across the nation too. Check them out here.

“Baker Boo” at Baker Park Campground. Maple Plain, Minnesota

We have our favorites in Minnesota, too. Baker Boo is an annual event at Baker Park Campground, in Maple Plain, Minnesota. It is the big event of the season and families return year after year. The highlights are the site decorating contest, trick-or-treating, pumpkin carving, and family-friendly games. This year’s decorating theme is “Glow in the dark, Survival of Heroes.” The event is the weekend of October 22-23, 2021. Get your site soon! They book up quickly!

Information can be found at Three Rivers Parks.

KOA

KOA has always had fabulous family-friendly Halloween events and this year is no exception, although COVID may alter plans in some locations. Before booking, check with your favorite KOA for their Halloween events, COVID restrictions, and any updates or cancellations.

Monroe County/Toledo North KOA in Petersburg, Michigan, has seven spooky Halloween weekends planned starting September 18th and running through the end of October. For more information click here.

Want to find a Fall Festival or Halloween event near you? Just google “Halloween camping 2021”, add the desired state to the search and find a myriad of choices. Have a favorite campground? Call or check out their website for fall and Halloween events.

