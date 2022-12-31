Buying an RV in 2022: So nice we did it twice!

There is nothing like getting a new RV and experiencing all the wonderful feelings associated with that. We got to pick up our new Rockwood Mini Lite 2205S in May of 2022. We were pretty excited as this was a prototype of some new features that Rockwood was offering, including a monster solar and battery package that literally changed the game for us in terms of camping planning.

Well, we liked that experience so much that we repeated it just a few weeks ago. You see, someone was driving and not paying attention and rear-ended that new trailer, which caused the insurance company to total it. Bummer, dude.

Fortunately, only the trailer and our eBikes suffered—Peggy and I were unscathed.

But we worked with Rockwood and the insurance company and got to pick up yet another new Rockwood Mini Lite 2205S earlier this month to replace the one that was wrecked in August. So we got that new RV joy once again, also with a monster solar and battery system, and another trip to Indiana. So nice, we did it twice!

And that’s the best of our 2022.

##RVT1085