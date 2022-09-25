Fights break out in campground over who reserved campsites

Sunnyside County Park in Linn County, Oregon, was anything but peaceful at times this summer as “campsite pirates” picked fights over sites they claimed they reserved, but others argued were theirs. The park near the town of Sweet Home includes 165 campsites for RVs and tents, 42 of which are first-come, first-served.

Some campers tore off reservation tags from the campground’s kiosks and replaced them with their own, leaving the original parties confused — and angry — when they showed up and found their campsite occupied, the Statesman Journal reported.

“Tensions also ran high over first-come, first-served campsites,” the newspaper reported. “Plagued by the question of who arrived first, rangers had to play mediator and detective to determine the rightful occupant of the site. Two people even threw punches, said Brian Carroll, the director for Linn County Parks and Recreation.”

EARLIER THIS YEAR the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department reported assaults and harassment of park rangers had increased to the point the agency would seek legislation to give rangers added protection and increase the penalty for attacking them. Rangers have reported not only being physically assaulted, but being stalked by campers with firearms and even attacked by campers’ dogs. Last April, graffiti was found at State Capitol State Park that said “die rangers” in a bathroom along with a racial slur.

“Traditionally about 1% of our visitors really struggle with complying to rules and regulations,” said Dennis Benson, recreation manager for Deschutes National Forest. “Now, we’ve got more like 10% of the population that doesn’t comply or adhere with rules, regulations, those kinds of things, which is lending itself to more problematic behaviors on public lands.”

Read more at the Statesman Journal

##RVT1071b