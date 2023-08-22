Tuesday, August 22, 2023

RV entry door basics and damage prevention

By Dustin Simpson
Dustin and RV entry doors

No matter what manufacturer, year, make, or model your RV is, your RV’s entry door is widely used in the industry. Today, I’m inspecting the entry door of a 2019 Grand Design Momentum RV. We’ll be looking for any signs of water damage, leaks, or other issues with the exterior of the RV.

Join me below as I explain more about the door, the door frame, the screen and some basic info that all RV owners should know.

More about groups

These Facebook groups were created to help educate owners about parts, problems, repairs, fixes, and upgrades on RV units. We will be sharing videos that include WHAT’S IN THE SHOP? and SHOP TALK episodes with information on accessories and products that we use and install on the units from the shop.

We try and help as time allows to answer questions and problems. We encourage others to share their experience so we can build a resource page to help everyone.

Please follow us on YouTube, see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

Please feel free to share your stories, problems, and upgrades with us so we can build a resource page to help others.

Thank you,
Dustin

##RVDT2193

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.

