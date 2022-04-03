Saturday, April 2, 2022

New Ford F-150 on the off-road horizon: 2023 Rattler

By James Raia
Ford has announced another participant in its seemingly ever-expanding lineup of F Series pickup trucks. It’s the off-road-oriented 2023 F-150 Rattler.

The entry-level truck doesn’t have a launch date or sticker price, but it’s predicted to be offered near Ford’s current 2022 F-150’s entry-level XL trim, $31,685. It’s also expected to be available in the fall of 2022.

The 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler will debut in the fall of 2022 as an entry level off-road pickup truck.
Distinguished with Rattler-style fender vent badging and rattlesnake-inspired bedside graphics, the Rattler will be available in Oxford White, Avalanche, Iconic Silver, Carbonized Gray, Antimatter Blue, Stone Gray, Agate Black, and Rapid Red TriCoat.

The Rattler will include the F-series’ available FX4 Off-Road Package, including skid plates, an electronic rear locking differential, hill descent control, specially tuned off-road shocks, and all-terrain tires wrapped around painted 18-inch aluminum wheels. Four-wheel drive is standard.

The clean, modern-looking interior of the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler pickup truck.
While not specified, the Rattler is expected to be powered by a 2.7-liter V-6 EcoBoost engine. It will also have a dual exhaust system.

The Rattler’s interior will feature onyx seats with burnished bronze accents and complementary stitching colors.

Further specs, including payloads and towing capacity, haven’t been announced, but the current F-150, depending upon trim, has a towing capacity from 5,000 to 13,000 pounds.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

