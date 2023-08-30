Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Ford F-250, F-350 recalled: Rear axle shaft could break

By RV Travel
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2023 Super Duty F-250 and F-350 vehicles equipped with single rear wheels and a 10.5-inch rear axle shaft. The left rear axle shaft may have been improperly heat-treated during manufacturing and may break. As many as 41,555 vehicles may be affected by this recall.

A broken rear axle shaft can result in a loss of drive power or vehicle rollaway when the vehicle is placed in park. Either of these scenarios can increase the risk of a crash which can lead to injury.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect the left rear axle shaft date code and replace the axle shaft as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 16, 2023. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 23S49.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1120b

