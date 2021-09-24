Friday, September 24, 2021

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeRV Recalls
RV Recalls

Forest River recalls some 2022 trailers for potential LP gas leak

By RV Travel
0

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2022 East to West Alta travel trailers. The LP gas quick disconnect fitting may not have been properly tightened, which could allow gas to leak.

A gas leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire and injury.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect and tighten the fitting as necessary, and run a propane system check, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 27, 2021. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-264-6664. Forest River’s number for this recall is 501-1419.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

Previous articleRV Tire Safety: What “size” are your tires? Part 1

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,448FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.