Forest River recalls some 2022 trailers for potential LP gas leak

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2022 East to West Alta travel trailers. The LP gas quick disconnect fitting may not have been properly tightened, which could allow gas to leak.

A gas leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire and injury.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and tighten the fitting as necessary, and run a propane system check, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 27, 2021. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-264-6664. Forest River’s number for this recall is 501-1419.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).