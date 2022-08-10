Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Forest River recalls trailers: pull-out bed could fail

By RV Travel
0

Forest River, Inc. (Forest) is recalling certain 2022 Coachmen Viking, Clipper, and VTREC camping trailers. The pull-out bunk bed may not be laminated and therefore not support weight as intended, causing the pull-out bunk to fail.

A pull-out bunk that fails during use can increase the risk of injury. As many as 449 RVs may be involved in this recall.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect the bunk(s) for lamination and replace them if necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 10, 2022. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-269-467-8281. Forest River’s number for this recall is 120-1540.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1065b

