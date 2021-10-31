Saturday, October 30, 2021

RV Recalls

Forest River RV recalls some XLR toy haulers for fire danger

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021-2022 XLR toy hauler recreational vehicles. The protective panel that separates the furnace and furnace components from the mid-deck cargo area is missing from the RV.

Cargo could contact the furnace wiring and other components, resulting in an electrical short and increasing the risk of a fire.

Remedy
Dealers will install a felt-covered wall panel, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 1, 2021. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-574-642-0432. Forest River’s number for this recall is 79-1432.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

