Free admission to California State Parks on Veterans Day

California State Parks will honor the service of U.S. veterans, as well as active and reserve personnel, by offering free admission to 132 select state parks on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.

“State Parks thanks our nation’s service members for their bravery, sacrifices and dedication in answering the call of duty,” said State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “We invite all military veterans — past and present — along with their families to visit state parks for free and enjoy the beauty of these public lands.”

Some of the participating park units include the California State Railroad Museum and Railtown 1897 State Historic Park along with state vehicular recreation areas such as Carnegie, Eastern Kern County Onyx Ranch, and Hungry Valley. A full list of the participating park units can be found online at parks.ca.gov/VeteransDay2022. In order to enter the park units for free, a valid military ID or a California driver’s license identifying the individual as a veteran must be shown to park staff.

The park units that honor historic military sites or veterans from the Mexican American War to the Cold War include:

Angel Island State Park

Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park

Fort Ross State Historic Park

Fort Tejon State Historic Park

Mount Diablo State Park

SOURCE: California State Parks press release

##RVT1077b