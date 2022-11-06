Saturday, November 5, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

Free admission to California State Parks on Veterans Day

By RV Travel
0

California State Parks will honor the service of U.S. veterans, as well as active and reserve personnel, by offering free admission to 132 select state parks on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.

“State Parks thanks our nation’s service members for their bravery, sacrifices and dedication in answering the call of duty,” said State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “We invite all military veterans — past and present — along with their families to visit state parks for free and enjoy the beauty of these public lands.”

Some of the participating park units include the California State Railroad Museum and Railtown 1897 State Historic Park along with state vehicular recreation areas such as Carnegie, Eastern Kern County Onyx Ranch, and Hungry Valley. A full list of the participating park units can be found online at parks.ca.gov/VeteransDay2022. In order to enter the park units for free, a valid military ID or a California driver’s license identifying the individual as a veteran must be shown to park staff.

The park units that honor historic military sites or veterans from the Mexican American War to the Cold War include:

Angel Island State Park
Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park
Fort Ross State Historic Park
Fort Tejon State Historic Park
Mount Diablo State Park

SOURCE: California State Parks press release

##RVT1077b

Previous article
Are we running out of diesel fuel?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.