Do you enjoy driving or towing your RV?

If someone—well, like us—were to ask you if you enjoy driving or towing your RV, what would you say? Now, we know that driving or towing your RV might bring you joy because you’re on your way to yet another beautiful destination… but that’s not quite what we’re asking here.

Do you find driving or towing your RV easy? Is it such a breeze to drive or tow that you hardly even notice it’s there? Would you much rather just be driving your car, no trailer attached? Please answer these questions and, of course, the poll question below. Thanks!

