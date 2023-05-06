Friday, May 5, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeCamping & Parks
Camping & Parks

Game-changing new features released on The Dyrt: Free camping, $0 reservation fees, offline maps, more

By RV Travel
0
A screenshot of The Dyrt app campground lists

The #1 app for camping, The Dyrt, has launched several new features for 2023. These new features will change the game for RVers and campers—saving you money and time. Their app lists the most campgrounds, reviews and tips of all other camping apps.

New to The Dyrt

Campground discounts

With The Dyrt PRO, you can now find easier access to 1,000 in-network campgrounds. PRO members get up to 40% off reservations at these campgrounds and pay $0 in booking fees.

Free camping

The new map overlay shows you 5,000+ free camping, drive-in accessible locations. This includes free campgrounds, dispersed camping sites and more, as well as showing the dispersed camping boundaries and what permits are needed (if any).

Dyrt Alerts

Want a reservation at a campground but find its fully reserved for your dates? Set up an alert and The Dyrt will message you when a booking opens up. You’ll be the first to know. This applies to sold-out campgrounds in National Parks, too.

Other features

The Dyrt also features a trip planner, offline maps and planning, cell phone coverage maps, gear discounts, campground reviews and photos, personalized campground recommendations, travel tips, and much, much more. You can even book campsites right through the app—no hassle required.

If you’re not a member of The Dyrt, you should be. RVtravel.com readers get a free 30-day trial with code “rvtravel”. If you like what you see, The Dyrt PRO membership is just $36/year. And yes, it’s worth it. Click here to learn more.

##RVT1103b

Previous article
RV owners battle manufacturer over faulty roof: Extended warranty offers prove insufficient
Next article
Is someone famous in your family tree, past or present?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE