Three generations of camping tradition continued in 2022

As a child, my wife camped with her family at a now very popular state park in Western Washington. I won’t name it because it is hard enough to get reservations now without popularizing it anymore. After our first child (daughter) was born, my wife suggested we go there for her first campout.

When our son came along two years later, it was also his first camping experience. It became our “go-to” place nearly every year. I have many memories of our family clamming, crabbing, and touring the old military batteries. When our children were young, we would pack a lunch and hike around the string of batteries, exploring each one with flashlights in hand. As they grew older, we graduated to bicycles continuing the tradition.

The next generation continues the tradition

After my son married and had children of his own, he purchased a travel trailer and began camping at the same park. My wife and I began to join them after a year or two. Soon my daughter, her husband and children joined, camping in their tent.

We revived the tradition of clamming, crabbing, and touring the old military batteries, although my son-in-law was not able to join us in touring the batteries due to his work schedule. This year the whole clan was able to tour the batteries via a combination of bicycles, rear child bike seats, a tag-along and a bike trailer.

A photo was essential to commemorate everyone from the three generations continuing the tradition that started decades ago. With everyone lined up on their wheeled vehicle, with one of the old batteries as a backdrop, the photo was snapped. This is my favorite camping moment of 2022. Of course, watching our grandchildren play around camp, as our children did, is pretty special too.

Happy New Year to the readers of RVtravel.com. I hope your 2023 is filled with many memorable RVing moments.

