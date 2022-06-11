Go RVing without your own RV

There are many “glamping” opportunities these days that involve staying in RVs, some of them very beautiful or funky, and often in incredible settings. Considering the current price of gas and diesel, maybe you’d like to do some RVing for now without the cost of traveling to and from your destination in your own RV.
Here are two examples of very special RVs where you can stay without even needing your own RV to do it!
A vintage RV home on the Olympic Peninsula
While comfortable and full of amenities, she’s small, so if you’re an NBA player, the ceiling may be a little low for you. The shower is tight and the hot water tank, while fast and efficient, is small. So if you’re a lover of long, lingering showers, well, prepare to soap and rinse fast.
A short drive away, enjoy beautiful Port Townsend and perhaps a fresh salmon dinner, or drive to nearby Hurricane Ridge in Olympic National Park for a stunning alpine view of high peaks and glaciers, with easy trails nearby to hike (keep your eyes open for a black bear).
You can stay in Rosie for roughly $80 a night. Learn more.
RV-home on the range
Wow! Talk about a view! This 2018 Airstream offers unparalleled views of Mount Sopris, and the other nine peaks visible from Ten Peaks Ranch near Glenwood Springs, Colorado, in the Rocky Mountains. The 2018 Airstream comes with all of the creature comforts you’d expect in the trendy RV for glamping, while the tipi offers shelter from the elements if you want to enjoy the fresh mountain air. Enjoy high altitude views of the Milky Way bookended by beautiful sunrises and sunsets. Great hiking, fishing, shops and nightlife a short drive away! It’ll cost you in the high $100s-a-night to stay in this beauty spot, which earns a 5-star rating for its location from previous guests. Learn more.
Do you know of a very special RV that invites guests? Please let us know by writing to editor (at) RVtravel.com.
