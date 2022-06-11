Go RVing without your own RV

There are many “glamping” opportunities these days that involve staying in RVs, some of them very beautiful or funky, and often in incredible settings. Considering the current price of gas and diesel, maybe you’d like to do some RVing for now without the cost of traveling to and from your destination in your own RV.

Here are two examples of very special RVs where you can stay without even needing your own RV to do it!

A vintage RV home on the Olympic Peninsula

Rosie is a cozy, refurbished 1955 Shultz Trailer, snuggled in trees on sustainable Dragonfly Farm 10 minutes from Port Townsend, Washington. Rosie is 200 square feet of wood-paneled comfort, full kitchen, dining/living area and bedroom with full-size bed. She doesn’t have her own toilet, but there’s a new composting one just outside. Relax on her spacious deck surrounded by trees, flowers and a bright red barn.