Five good reasons to attend an RV rally

You may have heard about RV rallies. Just what are they? Who attends? Why should you attend? Read on to find out!

What is an RV Rally?

A rally is an organized gathering of folks who share similar interests. So, an RV rally is a planned event that assembles a group of people who are interested in RVs and camping or traveling. RV rallies come in various forms and sizes. Let’s narrow that down.

International and national gatherings

These RV gatherings are big. I mean really big. Sponsors like Good Sam and FMCA (Family Motor Coach Association) along with others organize an amazing experience.

Owners’ rally

This type of gathering is usually much smaller than a national rally. Folks who own a specific brand of RV will get together for this rally. The venue may be smaller, but the information presented applies directly to the participants who own the targeted brand. For example, if you take your Tiffin RV to one of that company’s rallies, you’ll come away with information that applies specifically to your Tiffin-brand RV. An owner’s rally is a great way to learn more about your rig.

Other smaller choices

Statewide RV rallies are also held. “Samborees” are state rallies sponsored by the Good Sam people, for instance. Dealer associations also host rallies for specific areas in the country.

There are, of course, other kinds of RV gatherings. For example, there may be a rally for fifth-wheel owners or folks who own travel trailers. These events assemble campers who all share a common configuration of RV. Rallies like this are usually smaller than the national rallies, but participants have an opportunity to learn tips and tricks specific to the type of RV they own.

Why should you attend an RV rally?

Speak directly. Most larger RV rallies will feature several manufacturers. The latest RV models may be on-site for you to tour. Even if you’re not looking to buy, you may pick up some ideas to incorporate into your own rig. You can ask the manufacturer’s techs questions about your own rig. You may even score on-the-spot repairs, at reduced rates! Visit vendors. An RV rally is a great place to find products or items that will enhance your travel experience. Larger rallies may feature furniture, awning, hitch, and other company products. You can talk to company reps in person, try out products, and get questions answered or items ordered on-site. Learn. Many of the national rallies and dealer rallies offer seminars. Attend as many educational sessions as you can. If two of your preferred seminars are scheduled at the same time, make a plan. Have your travel buddy attend one informational session while you attend the other. Take notes! Experience great entertainment. Large, medium, and even smaller rallies may offer entertainment. These may include music concerts, happy hour socials, and more. Have fun! Not only do RV rallies provide the opportunity for you to meet some great people, but you might also discover fantastic foods. The hum of excitement that pulses through a group of RVers will get you primed for your next trip! Trust me. And go!

Here’s a listing of RV rallies for 2022. Get one (or more) on your travel “To Do” list today.

