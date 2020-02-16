Good Sam gets a finger in the RV storage pie – and you may have helped

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Good Sam has a new spin – and a way to make its club members happier: The outfit says it will soon give members the ability to check up on RV storage facilities. Trained teams of inspectors will fan out across the country and investigate conditions at storage facilities, then give a rating and explanation, presumably much like the current Good Sam campground evaluation.

Sam is already reaching out to RV storage companies, offering them the opportunity to become part of “a nationwide network of RV storage facilities.” What will they need to do to be part of it? “Provide additional value-add services to our members,” and/or price breaks for card-carrying Good Sammers.

How soon will members be able to access this broad network? The company says this fall listings of participating storage outfits will be added to the Good Sam Guide Series, and on the Good Sam website.

Interestingly, as part of Sam’s pitch, the company points to its base of over two million members. But in the next breath, a company press release quotes Tamara Ward, COO of Camping World Holdings Inc.: “We will use our 10 million-plus database to connect RV’ers [sic] with storage facilities that meet our standard of safety, security, and value for our customers.”

Now, hang on, maybe there’s something wrong with our math. Two million members, but a database of 10 million plus? You may not have been a member of Good Sam in years – or maybe never – but somehow you keep getting hit with “good spam.” Now you know how that happens. Like it or not, you may contribute to Good Sam’s marketing success.

