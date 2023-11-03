Friday, November 3, 2023

Grand Teton National Park: September visits flew high

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
September visits flew high

While Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park typically expects lots of company in the peak summer months, this year was a shocker. September visits flew high—higher than June—the second busiest September in the park’s history.

September visits flew high—but summer was no slouch

It’s not to say that this summer was a slouch on the whole. This year, July, August, and September have been the most visited months thus far. Perhaps it’s just a reflection of the year itself. The park’s total recreation visitation for 2023 (3,059,238) has exceeded the total recreation visits for all of 2022 (2,806,223), indicating a 21% increase year-to-date.

Trail use was up, too. In a move that should please hiking boot manufacturers, June through August 2023 hiking increased by 1.2% compared to last year. The numbers were up 12% compared to 2019. For the month of September, trail use increased 4% compared to September 2022.

Planning a winter visit to Grand Teton?

Planning a visit to Teton anytime soon? Winter is already here. Many of the park’s roads and facilities are closed. If planning to visit the park, be prepared by bringing food, water and extra layers of clothing. Check the weather and park conditions and know what roads are open by checking Grand Teton’s live road status map.

Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


