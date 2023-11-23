Great Smoky Mountains closure: Roads reopen after fire

Park Service officials in Tennessee say things are better after areas of the Great Smoky Mountains were closed due to arson fires started on Nov. 20. On the matter of the Great Smoky Mountains closure, many roads have now been reopened. After assessing conditions and removing downed trees, debris and other hazards, park rangers and park maintenance staff have started reopening roads.

Great Smoky Mountains closure, current list of reopened roads

Little River Road

Laurel Creek Road

Cades Cove Loop Road

Cherokee Orchard Road

Foothills Parkway West

Newfound Gap Road (U.S. Hwy 441) from Gatlinburg, TN, to Cherokee, NC, will reopen at about 6:30 p.m. today.

Other roads are expected to open later today or tomorrow. Elkmont and Cades Cove campgrounds are open.

Stay alert

Travelers should be alert for hazard. That includes wet roads, fog, and the possibility of snow and freezing temperatures at higher elevations. Hikers should use caution on trails and look out for downed trees and limbs. Trail crews will assess trails tomorrow for hazards.

Despite rain across the park today, a burn ban is still in effect, which prohibits all campfires and charcoal use until further notice.

The Great Smoky Mountains closures were due to what officials say was an arson-caused fire. For more information on the search for the arsonist, click here.

