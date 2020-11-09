New to RVing or want to improve backing up hand signals? Read this

By Nanci Dixon

I am always looking for better ways to communicate clearly when guiding my husband in backing up the RV. We have finessed signals over the years from flapping like a chicken (his words, not mine) to much more definable signals.

I just found these two videos, “Hand Signals For Backing Up Your RV” and “This Far To Go,” on YouTube and tried them out during our last parking event – maneuvering our 40-foot motorhome into a tight spot complete with low trees, tall water posts, electric pedestals and an unmovable picnic table.

The signals worked great. The three biggest differences versus our previous signals were: (1) to have hands flat to the driver rather than sideways so he could see them; (2) pumping my arms back and forth as he was going straight back and pumping both arms in the direction to turn; and (3) crossing arms with closed fists to indicate stop.

Seeing that he turns off the backup camera microphone, even if I sneak it on, hand signals have become really important not just in the immediate need to get into the site but in the rest of the day’s happiness. Ever seen the pillow, “Sorry for what I said while we were trying to park the camper”?

