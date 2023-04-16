Important info on tire pressure increase—Don’t believe everything you read

The topic of tire pressure seems to never die.

I just ran across a post from an enthusiast in Europe who has the “hobby”(??) of worrying about tire temperature and pressure.

He started out a few years ago by developing his own Load and Pressure formula, which is fine if that is what he finds interesting. But he then published the results of this new equation.

Now, if someone wants to play around with the established worldwide tire industry standards, that is up to them. The problem I have is that it is hard enough to educate RV owners on the importance of using the established tables. We do not need to add confusion from an individual, no matter how well intended, who is not a tire engineer. Even with my 40+ years of experience in tire design and testing on tires used on trucks, passenger cars, and Indy cars, I rely on the industry-published standards tables like this:

I also confirm with similar standards from Europe and Japan when necessary.