Important info on tire pressure increase—Don’t believe everything you read

The topic of tire pressure seems to never die.
I just ran across a post from an enthusiast in Europe who has the “hobby”(??) of worrying about tire temperature and pressure.
He started out a few years ago by developing his own Load and Pressure formula, which is fine if that is what he finds interesting. But he then published the results of this new equation.
Now, if someone wants to play around with the established worldwide tire industry standards, that is up to them. The problem I have is that it is hard enough to educate RV owners on the importance of using the established tables. We do not need to add confusion from an individual, no matter how well intended, who is not a tire engineer. Even with my 40+ years of experience in tire design and testing on tires used on trucks, passenger cars, and Indy cars, I rely on the industry-published standards tables like this:
I also confirm with similar standards from Europe and Japan when necessary.
Yes, there are companies and people that do not understand tires and they think there is some “magic” temperature, when the major tire companies ALL agree with TRA, ETRTO and JATMA (in picture above) that ambient is the only correct reference temperature.
In the U.S. there is a very large tire retailer, Tire Rack, that focuses on high-performance tires but also sells regular tires. For years they said that pressure increases by 1% for each rise of temperature of 10 F. After I contacted them a few years ago and sent them a link to my RVTireSafety.net blog, they corrected their information to the much more accurate 2% for each 10 F.
There is a relationship between tire temperature and pressure
While there definitely is a relationship between tire temperature and pressure, most people have been led to believe that their TPMS is reporting the temperature of their tire. This is just misleading information. The problem with being concerned with tire temperature readings from TPMS is that the temperature reported by TPMS is actually the temperature of the metal wheel which is conducting heat from the metal hub and brakes. If a TPMS warns of high temperature, it usually means there is a mechanical problem with wheel bearings or brakes.
If there were a problem with an increase in the temperature of the tire structure it would show up with an increase in pressure long before there would be a meaningful increase in the temperature reading.
RE tire pressure increase: If the cold pressure has been set correctly, i.e., based on measured tire loading, and the cold pressure is set to no lower than the pressure for that load in the tables, there should not be a pressure increase of more than about 20% unless you are speeding, i.e., higher than 65 to 75 mph for tires in RV usage. I have found that if people run 10% more than the minimum pressure specified in the tables for their measured load, they will only see the pressure rise of 10 to 15%. Not everyone can run that +10% pressure because they would exceed the max wheel psi. These folks will need to reduce their tire loads.
Roger Marble
