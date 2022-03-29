Monday, March 28, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeIs this your RV
Is this your RV

Is this your RV?

By Jessica Sarvis
0

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, March 29, 2022. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

NOTE: We are closing down submissions for now. We currently have more than 3,000 submissions on file! (That’s enough for 8 years!) So if you’ve submitted a photo of your RV, don’t give up. We randomly pick the photos to publish, so you have as good of a chance of your photo being selected as the other folks who have submitted their photos. So, keep checking, and Good Luck!

Last week one reader claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Mark Gage of Summerville, SC.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Previous articleRoseburg, Oregon, BLM campgrounds extended season announced

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.