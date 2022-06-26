James Bond wannabe? Tow your RV with an Aston Martin SUV

Tow an RV with an Aston Martin? Someone has to do it, right?

The famed British carmaker, its legacy solidified by its sports cars driven by James Bond in the long-running movie series, recently announced the production of the 2023 Aston Martin DBX707. It’s the world’s most powerful sport utility vehicle and will soon be shipped to more than 50 countries.

Hand-built in St. Athan, Wales, the DBX707 has a maximum towing capacity of 5,940 pounds.

The Aston Martin lineup has long been known for its sports car prowess. But the new SUV isn’t a laggard. Its maximum speed is 193 miles per hour and it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.1 seconds. The SUV is powered by Aston Martin’s iteration of Mercedes-AMG’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo, 32-valve V8. It has a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The 707 has four on-road drive modes and one for off-road, with choices easily selected from a dial on the console. If the driver pushes the center of the dial it engages the manual mode and the use of paddle-selected gears.

Additional specs are impressive. The new Aston Martin DBX707 is front-engine, all-wheel-drive, four-door, and with a five-passenger capacity. The base price is $239,086. Gas mileage average estimates are 12 miles per gallon in city driving, 18 mpg on the highway.

For further luxury, the new Aston Martin has a 10.2-inch infotainment screen with features including Apple CarPlay integration, a 14-speaker stereo and several USB and 12-volt charging outlets.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

##RVT1058b