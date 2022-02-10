Jayco RV recalls some motorhomes for potential steering loss

Jayco RV is recalling certain 2021-2022 Entegra Coach Accolade, Accolade XL, Jayco Seneca, and Seneca Prestige Class C motorhomes. The tie rod clamps may be loose, which could result in loose tie rod ends that could break or detach.

Detached or broken tie rod ends can result in steering loss, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Daimler Truck dealers will replace the tie rod clamp bolts and nuts, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 1, 2022. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 21V-369.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1039b