Jayco RV recalls motorhomes: Dash instruments may go blank

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Entegra Anthem, Aspire, Cornerstone, Reatta, Reatta XL, and Jayco Embark Class A motorhomes. The instrument cluster may intermittently go blank while the vehicle is in motion.

A blank instrument cluster display may be missing critical information such as the vehicle’s speed and warning lights, which can increase the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Dealers will update the control module software, and reroute and secure the duct work, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 30, 2021. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1021b