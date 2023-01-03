Just a few of the many uses for WD-40

There are few RVers who don’t consider a can of WD-40 an essential item in their tool arsenal. This “can do” lubricant has a wide range of uses, making it a very handy and useful product. Need to get rid of some road tar and grime from your RV or car? WD-40 can come to the rescue. Is the zipper on your favorite jacket refusing to work without lots of pulling and tugging? Spray on WD-40.

Here are some uses for the product that may come in handy, some of them especially relevant to RVers:

• Lubricates door hinges on vehicles.

• Restores and cleans roof racks on vehicles.

• Keeps rust from forming on saw blades and other tools.

• Removes all traces of duct tape.

• Removes black scuff marks from a kitchen floor.

• Removes love bugs from grills and bumpers.

• Lubricates and stops squeaks on electric fans.

• If you spray WD-40 on a distributor cap, it will displace moisture and allow the engine to start.

• Use WD-40 to help get rid of bugs on your RV or car’s paint (if not removed they will eat away the finish).

• Keeps scissors working smoothly.

Rumor has it that WD-40’s main ingredient is fish oil, but that’s not true: It’s mostly petroleum-based. Do you know how it got its name? It was in 1953 when scientist Norm Larsen at the San Diego Rocket Chemical Company was attempting to develop a formula to prevent corrosion on missile parts, achieved by displacing water. On his 40th try, he got it right. And so we have WD (“water displacement”)- 40.

