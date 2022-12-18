Keeping your credit cards safe—with your phone!

Earlier this month police were called to a Starbucks in East Lyme, Connecticut. Staff reported a disturbance with two men who were in the coffee shop, trying to buy Starbucks branded merchandise. Evidently the two guys were trying to use a stolen credit card. It wasn’t the first time. They’d used the same card to buy nearly $2,000 worth of Starbucks merch around the region. It begs the question, how can you keep your credit cards safe? The answer may be in your hand right now—your smartphone can help.

From “zip-zaps” to mag strips—and beyond

The credit card industry has come a long way since back in the days when a clerk would put your “charge card” in a card imprinter and copy the information onto a carbon form for processing. These “zip-zap” or “knuckle-buster” imprinters went away when electronic card processing came into being. The magnetic strip on the back of your card transmitted the data. The days of bad guys fishing carbon paper out of dumpsters to use fraudulently were gone. But the mag-strips on credit cards could be read by more advanced bad guys, and used to make phony credit cards. How could card issuers make credit cards safer?

Credit card companies introduced “chip” cards, which contain an integrated circuit. It’s great for the card companies, because it basically eliminates the possibility of making a phony credit card. Then came the roll-out of “contactless” cards. Hold the card within a couple of inches of the card transaction device and all the needed data could be picked up by the device. But the hang-up? Since many transactions don’t require a cardholder signature nor a PIN (personal identification number) for use, a stolen card can mean a lot of crooked transactions—and not just for Starbucks merchandise.

Keep those touchless cards untouchable

How can you make your touchless credit cards safe? As they say, “There’s an app for that!” It’s all part of what’s called a “mobile wallet.” It is a secure way of storing sensitive data like credit cards on a smartphone. Two major players top the market: Google Pay and Apple Pay, for Android and Apple phones, respectively. If your phone supports one of these apps, you can store your credit card information on the phone. When it’s time to make a purchase, instead of fishing your credit card out of your wallet, you simply move your phone within a couple of inches of the card reader, and presto! Your transaction is complete.

How does this keep your credit cards safe? If your physical cards are lost or stolen, a bad guy can simply complete a touchless transaction by putting the card near the card reader. If your smartphone gets swiped, as long as you use the phone’s “lock” feature, unless they have your phone’s PIN code—or your face or fingerprint—the “mobile wallet” feature can’t be accessed, and your “virtual credit cards” are safe. Additionally, if you do lose your phone, you can use a remote security feature to lock it down, locate it, or even erase the phone’s data.

Still more added security

An additional line of security built into these apps is this: When you use Apple Pay or Google Pay, your credit card number is not transmitted to the merchant. Instead, the app uses a kind of alias in place of your real card number. For Apple Pay users, it’s a “Device Account Number,” and for Google Pay users it’s a “virtual account number.” If someone inside your seller’s company tried to skim your credit card number for nefarious reasons, they’d be up the creek. The number wouldn’t be usable for anything, other than that one transaction you authorized.

Will it work for you?

Can you keep your credit cards safe using these apps on your phone? Most newer phones have the wherewithal to use them. Keep in mind, if you’re a frequent “forgot to charge my phone” kind of person—you won’t be making any transactions if your phone is out of power. What if your credit cards aren’t already equipped with contactless transaction ability? You’ll need to upgrade, provided the issuer offers it.

##RVT1083b