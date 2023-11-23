Friday, November 24, 2023

Lazydays buys Arizona dealership

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
Lazydays
Orangewood no more. Now Lazydays.

RV dealership Lazydays is continuing its westward expansion. This time the big company has bought out a Surprise, Arizona, dealership, Orangewood RV Center.

Lazydays: Now two dozen outlets across the country

The dealership formerly known as Orangewood RV Center has been rechristened to Lazydays RV of Phoenix at Arrowhead. The new dealership will mark the 24th outlet in the U.S. for the company.

The company says it looks to see the new Arizona acquisition to fetch $40 million in revenue each year. It’s not the only pick-up for the company this year. It says it has bought up five existing dealerships and opened three from scratch in 2023. The total take-in from these five new locations is estimated by the company to exceed $300 million per year.

The new outlet will feature Grand Design, Keystone, KZ, and Starcraft units.

For more Lazydays news and commentary, click here.

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


