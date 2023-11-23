Lazydays buys Arizona dealership

RV dealership Lazydays is continuing its westward expansion. This time the big company has bought out a Surprise, Arizona, dealership, Orangewood RV Center.

Lazydays: Now two dozen outlets across the country

The dealership formerly known as Orangewood RV Center has been rechristened to Lazydays RV of Phoenix at Arrowhead. The new dealership will mark the 24th outlet in the U.S. for the company.

The company says it looks to see the new Arizona acquisition to fetch $40 million in revenue each year. It’s not the only pick-up for the company this year. It says it has bought up five existing dealerships and opened three from scratch in 2023. The total take-in from these five new locations is estimated by the company to exceed $300 million per year.

The new outlet will feature Grand Design, Keystone, KZ, and Starcraft units.

