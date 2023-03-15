All I really need to know I learned RVing

You may be familiar with Robert Fulghum’s famous book of essays, “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” You can read some of the best quotes from it here.

I got to thinking that experienced RVers can probably write their own “All I really need to know…” essays. If you RV for a while, you undoubtedly pick up information about RVing and camping in general. But even more important, I think we RVers also learn a lot about life.

Get along with others

RVing has taught me quite a bit about interacting with others. Here are just a few observations:

Be kind. There’s a lot of angst out there lately. Many folks feel mistreated or forgotten because of their life circumstances. They need kindness. It may not always be easy, but it’s the right thing to do.

Share. We've befriended many fellow RVers over the years. Often our relationships began because of sharing. We've shared our gear, our food, and our advice. We've shared information about great places to see and the best places to camp. We've also been on the receiving end of sharing and are so very grateful! In my experience, RVers who gladly share receive much more in return.

Listen. One of the real joys of RVing is getting to know a wide variety of people. You can make the most of this opportunity simply by listening. You've probably heard the saying, "God gave us two ears and one mouth for a reason." If you listen—both to the words being shared and to the thoughts and feelings behind the words—you'll learn a lot!

Learn about yourself

Have a humble heart. RVers learn to be humble. Why? Because when you don’t know something or need help with your rig, you have to check your pride at the door and ask someone for assistance. The first time is the hardest. After that, you’ll realize that everyone was a “newbie” once. It’s OK to have questions. It’s best to own up to your lack of understanding or skill and humbly ask for help.

Practice flexibility. RVing will teach you to be flexible. Unexpected things will happen. Your planned route may have an unexpected detour. Your rig may have problems. The best-planned trip may not be what you'd hoped. These are just some of the many times when flexibility helps an RVer. For example, the detour may enable you to discover a wonderful little restaurant. The mechanic who fixes your rig may become a friend. The planned trip just may exceed your hopes! Stay flexible.

Take chances. I'm not talking about setting speed records for reaching your campsite. Instead, I'm talking about trying new things as you RV. Join that campground's pickleball class. Get to know your RV neighbors. Go on that zip line. RVing is about adventure, seeing and trying new things. Step out of your comfort zone once in a while. You just might surprise yourself!

RVing will end

One day RVing will come to an end. All good things do. Until that time, make the most of every opportunity. Then, when it’s time to hang up the RV keys for good, you’ll have few regrets but most importantly, many, many great memories.

What have you learned by RVing? Share your thoughts in the comments below, please.

