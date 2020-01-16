Let Google Maps deliver food to your door.

Both Jim and I were relaxing at home when we started to get hungry. We didn’t feel like cooking and we didn’t feel like going out. I had recently tried using the DoorDash food delivery app, but couldn’t find any restaurants in their list that I liked, so I just opened Google Maps on my phone and started exploring the restaurants.

Pretty soon I ran across an old favorite eatery and I notice a button that read, “Order” – so I tapped it. I could see the complete menu and choose whatever I wanted. I handed the phone to Jim and let him make his own choices. I tapped on Deliver and checked that they had our address correct, then I checked out with my credit card – already on file with Google Pay.

45 minutes later, we were sitting at the dining room table enjoying our hot meal.

Amazing.

Now we’re out in our RV and I’m looking for food again. I search Google Maps and don’t see any restaurants that have that same “Order” button right away, but I do see several that show a “Place an Order” link after I click on the restaurant. After clicking, I get a choice of delivery services, and it wants permission to get my location – so I don’t need to know the address. I think we’re in business. Bon Appetit!

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free weekly YouTube show called What Does This Button Do? They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.