Level makes trailer re-hitching easy

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Folks who tow travel trailers and fifth wheels often struggle with hooking back up after setting up their trailer for livability. The problem is this: You unhitch and level the trailer; when it’s time to hitch up again, getting the front of the trailer to the right height to hitch up can be a pain in the neck. Well, here’s just the thing to make trailer re-hitching easy!

Simple level is the key

Get yourself a simple bubble level from the RV supply or hardware store. Or stay home and buy a pair from Amazon. The one pictured is a bit more complex that needed. You only need a level to show “left-right,” but when we went looking for one, this is all that was on hand. Mount it on the side of your trailer at the front of the rig. Fifth wheel folks will like this one – just mount it close to the switch that controls your “landing gear.”

Don’t use the double-stick mounting tape included with the level. Rather, run a screw through the top center portion of the plastic above the level tube. Snug the screw down only far enough that you can push either end of the level up and down with some amount of force required. The trick is this: When adjusted, your “trailer re-hitching easy” level will stay set where you move it to.

Here’s how to use it

Now when you unhitch, raise the front of the trailer high enough to unhitch – just off the ball in the case of a pull trailer, or just off the fifth wheel saddle plate. Now adjust the re-hitching level to where the bubble is showing level. You can now level up the trailer for livability – just don’t touch the “hitching level.” When it’s time to hitch up again, raise or lower the trailer until the hitching level shows “level” again. In the photo, the front of the trailer is to the left of the level. So, to re-hitch, the trailer would need to be raised. Now your trailer is at just the right height to roll right under, hitch up, and go.

