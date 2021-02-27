Maps and photos – a traveler’s dream

By Chris Guld, GeeksOnTour.com

If you travel, odds are you like maps! I use Google My Maps to record places we’ve been. With smartphones these days, we always have a camera handy so we have photos of every place we’ve been. Let me show you how you can add photos to any place-marker on your map.

Start a new map or open an existing one in Google My Maps

Search for a place and add a marker at that spot

With the marker open, click the camera icon

Once you click on the camera icon, you can choose a photo from your computer, from a Google Photos album, or from the web. Then Save the marker. We add photos to most all our markers on our maps. For example, we have a map of every Presidential Museum we’ve visited. If you view that map, you can click on any marker and see a photo of that Presidential Museum.

Here is a tutorial video on the process:

For more on Google My Maps

For even more about making these maps, see the Geeks On Tour web page for Map Making with Google My Maps. If you’re attending the FMCA RV rally in Perry, GA, in March, we’ll be there teaching Google My Maps, Google Photos, Blogging, and Smartphone photography. Come join us and learn.

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free weekly YouTube show called What Does This Button Do? They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.

