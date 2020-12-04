Can’t get enough RVTravel.com? Check this out!

By Nanci Dixon

I have been an avid and loyal reader of RVtravel.com for years and look forward every morning to reading the RVtravel weekend newsletters and the weekday Daily Tips Newsletters with my morning coffee. Now, writing for the site, I am chagrined to find out I could have been reading so much more this whole time! I never even thought to click on that blue bar going across the top of every page. There are so many more RV-related categories and articles up there! Look at all these categories, I didn’t even know they existed!

There is a link to make a free-will donation (and if you do, you’ll receive the member’s edition of the weekend newsletters) and a link to Amazon so I could purchase my regular items and, without charge to me, support my favorite website.

I found a list of great resources, a place to subscribe to more newsletters, and a contact link (you know they actually want your input so they can improve things on the site!). There is even a list of valuable Facebook groups.

And now that I have been using the search button I am finding such valuable articles, tips and past issues. You can search for any keyword and every article with that word will come up. Who doesn’t need more helpful, interesting, and sometimes humorous info on black water tanks?

If you haven’t fully explored RVtravel.com, I recommend you do so.

*Note from Emily, an RVTravel.com Editor: I know what you’re thinking, we paid Nanci to write this. Nope. At last week’s staff meeting (via Zoom) Nanci informed us that she had already written (!!) the article above. She asked if it was okay to publish and, well, our response is obvious. Wow, Nanci! You love us this much AND you’re giving us free publicity? You see why we love her, right, folks?

