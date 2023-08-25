My morning routine has gone all wrong!

My email account has been hijacked with hundreds of daily emails!

I have a morning routine: Every day I get up long before my husband, make the coffee and sit down with my iPad or computer and read RVtravel.com, then I read about new homes on the market to check prices, and then I go diligently through my email. I have somehow gotten on a wide variety of email mailing lists from quizzes to blogs, ads for RV maintenance, RV sales, old wheelchairs and walker searches for my dad, and the one I can’t resist opening, no matter how many emails have populated my inbox overnight—Recommended Reads.

There is always “The Bizarre True Story of Central Park’s Doomed Victorian Dinosaur Museum” to click on…

In Recommended Reads is a list of some of the most engaging and some of the most mundane short reads on a myriad of different topics from different websites. I somehow can’t resist clicking on the “Best used cars under $25,000” or “The Bizarre True Story of Central Park’s Doomed Victorian Dinosaur Museum”. This is, of course, when I should be writing for RVtravel.com. Today, I clicked on an article about the sin of using salted butter in baking. I don’t bake. Geez, I hardly cook, much less bake.

Do I really need to know about using salted or unsalted butter?

After spending an inordinate amount of time reading about the French bakers that are now turning to salted butter, I thought about the limited amount of time left in the morning, the day, and on planet Earth. Are brain cells limited too? How much more useless info can I stuff in there?

My email and mornings have been hijacked

I need my mornings back. I need my email back. It has been hijacked! The emails seem to spawn overnight. I need to have more time to look at our readers’ emails and do my job. Taking a deep breath, I find the unsubscribe link. I have discovered that the “unsubscribe” button, while required by law, has gotten smaller and smaller, is harder to find and sometimes requires going through multiple pages to finally unsubscribe. I especially want to unsubscribe from emails I didn’t subscribe to in the first place!

Unsubscribe is painfully hard

It is hard, almost painful. What if I had wanted to read that? What if it was something important that I really needed to know? Something our readers needed to know?

Then I thought with relief, I can always go to my email trash. Those thousands of emails linger for months. There is always another chance to suck up my time with interesting but not-so-useful articles. Of course, I always keep my RVtravel.com newsletter alerts.