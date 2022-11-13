National Park Service: ‘Do not lick the toads to get high!’

Licking toads? It’s true. The National Park Service recently warned visitors not to lick the Sonoran Desert Toad. The toad, also known as the Colorado River Toad, is one of the largest toads to call North America home. When threatened, the toad excretes a toxin as its defense. The toxin can make animals and people sick if it gets on the skin or is somehow ingested. It’s been suggested that the toad’s toxin can, in certain cases, even cause death!

Why the allure?

So why would folks try to lick this toxic toad? Scientists at Johns Hopkins University conducted a study on the Sonoran Desert Toad. They found a unique (and potent) substance within the toad’s toxin, named 5-MeO-DSMT. This substance, according to the study, was demonstrated to improve depression and anxiety symptoms in some people. In fact, 80% of the 362 adults within the study reported a mood improvement lasting up to 90 minutes after using the toxin.

Psychedelic Sonoran Desert Toad

Some folks who learned of the Johns Hopkins’ study have decided to see if licking the Colorado River Toad might provide a psychedelic trip. (I know, I know. It takes all kinds.) The National Park Service reminded people that 5-MeO-DSMT is classified in the Controlled Substances Act as a Schedule I drug. As such, it is illegal in the United States.

DO. NOT. LICK. THE. TOAD.

Stick to sightseeing, please!

If “toad licking” was on your National Park “To-Do list,” please erase it now. Just stick with something safer: sightseeing! The National Park Service and the toads thank you.

