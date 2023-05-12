One RV flood prevention mistake I’ve been making

Yesterday, as I was casually sifting through a mass of emails, I glanced at one from Geico Insurance and almost deleted it. Good thing I read through it first. What caught my eye in it was the list of things that could cause a water disaster. As we all know, water is an archenemy of RVs.

I already know to turn the outside water faucet off when leaving the RV for a few days (or during freeze warnings). But this was different, it was a warning about not running appliances that use water when away from home. That home could be a sticks-and-bricks or an RV.

We are lucky enough to have both a washer/dryer and a dishwasher in our RV. Both take an abysmal amount of time to cycle through, so I routinely start one or the other when we will be gone for a couple of hours in hopes that it will be done and silenced when we get back.

Now, after reading the warnings, I could well envision water cascading down our steps as we open the RV door. A few simple things can prevent those water disasters:

Don’t run appliances that use water when gone. Turn off the water pump when leaving. Turn off the main outside faucet when leaving when hooked up. While we didn’t have an internal flood, a pesky animal once bit the fresh water hose and the water ran all day, creating a small pond around our tires. Install a water leak detector. There is a huge variety of them on Amazon. You can get ones that are stand-alone, ones with sound alerts, ones that send alerts up to 1/4 mile away, ones with and without Wi-Fi…

These simple steps can prevent water destruction in a home base or RV.

