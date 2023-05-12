Friday, May 12, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

One RV flood prevention mistake I’ve been making

By Nanci Dixon
0

Yesterday, as I was casually sifting through a mass of emails, I glanced at one from Geico Insurance and almost deleted it. Good thing I read through it first. What caught my eye in it was the list of things that could cause a water disaster. As we all know, water is an archenemy of RVs.

I already know to turn the outside water faucet off when leaving the RV for a few days (or during freeze warnings). But this was different, it was a warning about not running appliances that use water when away from home. That home could be a sticks-and-bricks or an RV.

We are lucky enough to have both a washer/dryer and a dishwasher in our RV. Both take an abysmal amount of time to cycle through, so I routinely start one or the other when we will be gone for a couple of hours in hopes that it will be done and silenced when we get back.

An RV dishwasher. Don't run your dishwasher or other appliances while you're gone to prevent RV flood prevention

Now, after reading the warnings, I could well envision water cascading down our steps as we open the RV door. A few simple things can prevent those water disasters:

  1. Don’t run appliances that use water when gone.
  2. Turn off the water pump when leaving.
  3. Turn off the main outside faucet when leaving when hooked up. While we didn’t have an internal flood, a pesky animal once bit the fresh water hose and the water ran all day, creating a small pond around our tires.
  4. Install a water leak detector. There is a huge variety of them on Amazon. You can get ones that are stand-alone, ones with sound alerts, ones that send alerts up to 1/4 mile away, ones with and without Wi-Fi…

These simple steps can prevent water destruction in a home base or RV.

RELATED

##RVT1104

Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon has been a full-time RVer living “The Dream” for the last six years and an avid RVer for decades more! She works and travels across the country in a 40’ motorhome with her husband. Having been a professional food photographer for many years, she enjoys snapping photos of food, landscapes and an occasional person. They winter in Arizona and love boondocking in the desert. They also enjoy work camping in a regional park. Most of all, she loves to travel.
Previous article
RV Daily Tips. Friday, May 12, 2023

Comments

1 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE