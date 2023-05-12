One RV flood prevention mistake I’ve been making

Yesterday, as I was casually sifting through a mass of emails, I glanced at one from Geico Insurance and almost deleted it. Good thing I read through it first. What caught my eye in it was the list of things that could cause a water disaster. As we all know, water is an archenemy of RVs.
I already know to turn the outside water faucet off when leaving the RV for a few days (or during freeze warnings). But this was different, it was a warning about not running appliances that use water when away from home. That home could be a sticks-and-bricks or an RV.
We are lucky enough to have both a washer/dryer and a dishwasher in our RV. Both take an abysmal amount of time to cycle through, so I routinely start one or the other when we will be gone for a couple of hours in hopes that it will be done and silenced when we get back.
Now, after reading the warnings, I could well envision water cascading down our steps as we open the RV door. A few simple things can prevent those water disasters:
- Don’t run appliances that use water when gone.
- Turn off the water pump when leaving.
- Turn off the main outside faucet when leaving when hooked up. While we didn’t have an internal flood, a pesky animal once bit the fresh water hose and the water ran all day, creating a small pond around our tires.
- Install a water leak detector. There is a huge variety of them on Amazon. You can get ones that are stand-alone, ones with sound alerts, ones that send alerts up to 1/4 mile away, ones with and without Wi-Fi…
These simple steps can prevent water destruction in a home base or RV.
