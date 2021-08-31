Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
New online web show discussing camper etiquette live TODAY

By Mike Gast
The wave of new campers and the challenge of assimilating the “newbies” into the camping lifestyle will be the topic of this week’s Woodall’s Campground Magazine “Outdoor Hospitality Update.” You can watch the show live online at 3 p.m. Eastern Time Tuesday, Aug. 31, on Woodall’s Campground Magazine’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/woodallscm, or watch the recorded episode later at woodallscm.com.

The show is hosted by Woodall’s Campground Magazine editor Ben Quiggle and RVtravel.com Senior Writer Mike Gast. This week’s episode on Camper Etiquette will also feature RVtravel.com Senior Writer Nanci Dixon; Gwyn Wathen, marketing director for Recreational Adventures Company, operators of more than a dozen KOA campgrounds; and Lana Theisen, manager of Centennial RV Park in Fort McMurray, Alberta.

