Pending new Tesla pickup truck: Color me rainbow

By James Raia

As if the pending Tesla Cybertruck hasn’t received enough attention, leave it to company owner Elon Musk to generate more attention to the futuristic-looking machine.

After announcing the electric vehicles manufacturer’s plans to build a new factory in Austin, Texas, Musk hinted at a few of his new truck’s color choices. The possible options are as unique as the car.

Musk suggested a pure white option or a treatment to offer it in the spectrum of colors in a rainbow. If the Cybertruck in rainbow adornment is ever offered, it will likely be an aftermarket option, not dealership choice.

And it wouldn’t be the first rainbow-colored Tesla. Several models have received rainbow wraps in Tesla’s support of various events. The rainbow option has also been presented on other supercars in recent years. But there wouldn’t be any more polarizing vehicle on the road than a multi-colored Cybertruck.

Musk doesn’t do subtle well. So, while the rainbow idea doesn’t seem shocking, it won’t quite be something seen everyday.

The truck its described as “an all-electric, battery-powered, light commercial vehicle.” Three models have been announced, with range estimates of 250–500 miles and an estimated 0–60 mph time of 2.9–6.5 seconds, depending on the model.

According to Tesla specs, the Cybertruck will be constructed “with cold-pressed, unpainted stainless steel.” It will have a towing capacity of as much as 14,000 pounds.

