Saturday, August 19, 2023

These products protect your RV from the damaging effects of sunlight

By Dustin Simpson
Everyone knows the harmful effects of UV rays on the skin, but not many people realize that those same UV sunlight rays are causing damage and degrading your RV, too.

When you love something, it shows. That’s why I recommend that you use 303 UV treatment on all items on the roof. For example, you use the 303 RV Care Kit to wash and seal, along with the roof clean and black streak remover, and apply it to the roof air conditioning covers, vent lids, vent lid seals, vent covers, skylights, antennas’ domes, satellites’ domes, awning motor covers, awning fabrics, slide out topper fabrics, plumbing vents, attic vents, rain gutters, and insert moldings, i.e., anything that’s vinyl, plastic or rubber and more.

Anything on the roof surface that’s plastic, vinyl or rubber.

Other areas on the RV that we recommend using the care kit on is on the slide out corner caps, molding transitions and corners, window seals, light lens, refrigerator exterior covers, stove vents, decals, compartment door seals, fender skirts and anything else that’s vinyl, plastic or rubber.

It should be applied to the awning vinyl fabrics on a regular basis to prevent damage.

By using these products it will help preserve the color and protect the plastic from sun damage. At the end of the day, protecting your RV means protecting its resale value, because we all know that functionality and appearance are everything.

Thank you,
Dustin

Dustin Simpson
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.

