These products protect your RV from the damaging effects of sunlight

Everyone knows the harmful effects of UV rays on the skin, but not many people realize that those same UV sunlight rays are causing damage and degrading your RV, too.

When you love something, it shows. That’s why I recommend that you use 303 UV treatment on all items on the roof. For example, you use the 303 RV Care Kit to wash and seal, along with the roof clean and black streak remover, and apply it to the roof air conditioning covers, vent lids, vent lid seals, vent covers, skylights, antennas’ domes, satellites’ domes, awning motor covers, awning fabrics, slide out topper fabrics, plumbing vents, attic vents, rain gutters, and insert moldings, i.e., anything that’s vinyl, plastic or rubber and more.

Other areas on the RV that we recommend using the care kit on is on the slide out corner caps, molding transitions and corners, window seals, light lens, refrigerator exterior covers, stove vents, decals, compartment door seals, fender skirts and anything else that’s vinyl, plastic or rubber.

By using these products it will help preserve the color and protect the plastic from sun damage. At the end of the day, protecting your RV means protecting its resale value, because we all know that functionality and appearance are everything.

Thank you,

Dustin

