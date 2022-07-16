PET OWNERS: Do you buy your pet food online or at a brick-and-mortar store?

Selecting your pet’s food can be extremely hard. You may find yourself at the pet store reading every bag and every ingredient. You might ask questions like: Are they getting enough nutrients? Do they like this flavor? Will it make them overweight?

Once you’ve finally settled on a good pet food, when you’re traveling it may be hard to find it in stores, especially if they’re local shops and not big chains that you know sell it back home.

When you buy your pet’s food, do you usually buy it online and have it shipped and delivered, or do you buy it at a brick-and-mortar store? Or, perhaps you skip buying their food altogether and you make your own (lucky pets!). After you vote, please feel free to leave a comment. Thanks!