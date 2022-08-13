Friday, August 12, 2022

Pleasure Way recalls motorhomes for fire risk

By RV Travel
Pleasure Way Industries, Ltd. (Pleasure Way) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Plateau TS motorhomes. The DCF 4 circuit board is labeled for 30 amps, while the pins for the fuse holder are only rated for 20 amps, which can overload the circuit board and cause the fuse or wiring to overheat or melt.

Overheating or melting of wiring increases the risk of a fire. As many as 225 RVs may be involved in this recall.

Remedy
Dealers will install a dedicated fused relay for the fridge and relabel the circuit board, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 15. Owners may contact Pleasure Way’s customer service at 1-800-364-0189.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1065b

