Facebook has been in the news a lot lately, accused of many not-so-nice things, like mining its members’ personal information and feeding them stories they like to read, whether they are true or just another conspiracy theory.

We know from previous surveys that many readers do not participate in social media of any kind, and many of them are especially turned off by Facebook.

What about you? Do you consider Facebook friend or foe? Do you hope it continues forever or that somehow it goes away?