Sunday, January 2, 2022

Have you ever been in an auto accident that sent you to the hospital for 24 hours or more?

By RV Travel
Have you ever been involved in an automotive accident, whether in a car or RV, where you received injuries serious enough to send you to the hospital for 24 hours or longer? Don’t include off-road incidents where you were playing around in the dirt.

We’re hoping most of you will respond “no,” but we’re curious how many of you have actually had such an experience. If you have, would you please take a moment to leave a comment and tell us about it.

If you learned a lesson (other than you’d prefer to never repeat the incident), please leave a comment.

If you are on a slow internet connection, it may take a moment for the poll to load, so stand by.

And, oh, we can’t forget to wish you a Happy (and accident-free) New Year!

