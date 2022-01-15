Friday, January 14, 2022

How comprehensive was the walk-through on your new RV?

If you didn’t buy your RV from a dealer, then please skip this poll. But if you did, we’d like to know about the quality of the walk-through that you received. Was it very informative, with a knowledgeable person showing you how everything worked? Did he or she take the time to answer your questions to your satisfaction?

Some dealers will take the time to provide such an introduction, realizing that the more the buyer knows, the better their experience as an RVer. And, the buyer will make fewer phone calls to the dealer, wasting employees’ time, asking basic questions.

But some dealers spend little, even no time, showing a new buyer how to use their new RV. Or the employee who leads the tour may be inexperienced and not even know how to work many of the systems himself or herself.

So what about you? How was your walk-through? Your comments are welcomed, of course.

