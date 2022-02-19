Friday, February 18, 2022

When staying in a luxury RV in a full hookup RV resort, are you camping?

By RV Travel
What do you consider “camping”? If you’re parked at a luxury RV resort with pools and tennis courts and spacious lots between you and your neighbor, is that camping? Or is camping only when you’re at state park campgrounds, among tenters, and just staying for a night so you can fish in the nearby lake? Is that even camping?

Has the definition of “camping” changed so much with our fancy RVs and parks that we’ve forgotten how to define it? Well, you tell us!

After you vote in the poll below, please leave a comment and tell us what “camping” means to you, and if you think, or don’t think, that staying in a luxury resort is camping. We appreciate your time for writing down your thoughts!

