If money didn’t matter, would you rather drive across America in 7 days or fly in one day?

Say you had something to do in a few months on the other side of the country. You had time to plan your trip, whether that meant you drove (in your car, and stayed in hotels, or in your RV and stayed in campgrounds) or flew. If money weren’t an object, would you rather spend seven days driving cross-country or would you rather just fly for a few hours and get the journey over with?

We’re assuming that since we’re all RVers (read: drivers) here, you probably don’t mind driving. You might even love to drive! But perhaps you’d rather just fly somewhere quickly instead of spending seven days driving.

After you vote in today’s poll, please leave a comment explaining your answer. Thanks!